Jacob Anderson signs with Oregon State

Zander Esty is a 6-foot-6, 250 pound offensive lineman from Billings, Montana. He also held offers from Utah, Baylor, Colorado, Kansas State and a bunch of other schools. He announced his decision on Twitter back in June.

Offensive Line Coach Jim Michalczik continues to work wonders for Oregon State football. The Beavers offensive lineman have been the strength of the team the last couple of years, I’ve said this before but hiring Jim Michalczik to coach the offensive line continues to pay dividends. Jacob Anderson is another big-time athlete to add to the rotation and will likely develop into a multi-year starter.

Building the Dam wrote about Jacob Anderson as a player to keep an eye on well before the 2023 verbal commits starting rolling in. Anderson has the ideal frame for an offensive tackle and could develop into a very special player.

