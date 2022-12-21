Montrel Hatten signs with Oregon State

Montrel Hatten is a 6-foot-0, 175 pound wide receiver from Carthage, Texas. Hatten had offers and big-time interest from schools like: Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, TCU, Houston and a host of other universities. He officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Oregon State early this morning.

TX ✈️ OR



Air Hatten is landing in Corvallis!@HattenMontrel x #RevItUp23 pic.twitter.com/dLJJU8UtBu — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 21, 2022

Oregon State’s coaching staff did a great job building a personal relationship with Montrel Hatten. Wide receivers coach, Kefense Hynson, is a big reason why Hatten will be playing for the Beavers next year. The staff made Montrel Hatten a key piece of the 2023 recruiting class and he visited Corvallis back in June and as been committed to the Beavs since for 6 months now.

Stay tuned for more signing day updates throughout the day.