Isaiah Chisom signs with Oregon State

Isaiah Chisom is a 6-foot-1, 220 pound linebacker from West Hills, California. The 2023 recruit also held offers from USC, Washington, Cal, Fresno State, Utah, Arizona and many others. He officially signed and faxed in his L.O.I. this morning.

Despite needing to replace Kyrei Fisher-Morris and potentially Omar Speights the Beavers have some very talented inside linebackers waiting in the wings to take over. In fact Isaiah Chisom is the only inside linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class, instead the coaching staff choose to focus on the defensive line and secondary.

Isaiah Chisom has excellent instincts and could become the next great inside linebacker for Oregon State. Isaiah not only is a tackling machine in the middle he also has the speed to get after opposing quarterbacks. The Beavers have big plans for Isaiah Chisom and feel he could play a big role in the seasons to come.

Stay tuned for more signing day updates throughout the day.