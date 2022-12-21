Tastean Reddicks signs with Oregon State

Tastean Reddicks is a 6-foot-1, 180 pound wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As a junior he hauled in 50 receptions for 651 yards and 10 TDs. Reddicks had offers and big-time interest from schools like: West Virginia, Pitt, Colorado, Nebraska, Louisville and a host of other universities. He officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Oregon State early this morning and became the first signee of the 2023 recruiting class.

Oregon State’s coaching staff did a great job building a personal connection with Tastean Reddicks. Wide receivers coach, Kefense Hynson, is a big reason why Tastean will be playing for the Beavers next year. Making him feel at home in Corvallis and teaming up with other athletes from his home state really helped him feel comfortable despite being far away from home.

Check out some of his highlights below:

Stay tuned for more signing day updates throughout the day.