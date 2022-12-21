Thomas Collins signs with Oregon State

Thomas Collins is a 6-foot-1, 275 pound defensive end out of RIG Academy in Sweden. The international recruit is potential gem in the Beavers class and he held offers from Penn State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Texas, Minnesota, TCU, Houston and many others. He officially signed and faxed in his N.L.I. this morning.

we feel a need… a need for Swede @Collins_Thomas1 x #RevItUp23 pic.twitter.com/5pVaIGjgCY — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 21, 2022

Oregon State’s defensive line coach, Legi Suiaunoa, was the main recruiter for Thomas Collins. The international recruit studies at RIG Academy in Sweden. It’s a unique school that specializes in American football training and has clearly done a good job at preparing Thomas Collins for football at the collegiate level.

International recruiting expert Brandon Collier thinks Thomas Collins will do big things in Corvallis.

I just checked the rankings and I seen that @Collins_Thomas1 was a low 3⭐️ lol I almost fell out of my seat!! He is a top 10 DT in the ‘23 class!!! No one has the twitch he has in this class!! I need to see who ranked him because we must not be watching the same tape! High 4⭐️ https://t.co/e0XgKkUqKP — Brandon Collier (@BCollierPPI) December 20, 2022

Stay tuned for more signing day updates throughout the day.