Thomas Collins signs with Oregon State

The Swedish defensive end is an explosive quick twitch athlete

By Marcus Russell
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Boise State at Oregon State

Thomas Collins is a 6-foot-1, 275 pound defensive end out of RIG Academy in Sweden. The international recruit is potential gem in the Beavers class and he held offers from Penn State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Texas, Minnesota, TCU, Houston and many others. He officially signed and faxed in his N.L.I. this morning.

Oregon State’s defensive line coach, Legi Suiaunoa, was the main recruiter for Thomas Collins. The international recruit studies at RIG Academy in Sweden. It’s a unique school that specializes in American football training and has clearly done a good job at preparing Thomas Collins for football at the collegiate level.

International recruiting expert Brandon Collier thinks Thomas Collins will do big things in Corvallis.

