Zachary Card signs with Oregon State

Zachary Card is a 5-foot-10, 165 pound wide receiver from Pittsburg, California. He held offers from Fresno State, Washington State, Nevada, UNLV and many others. He officially signed and faxed in his NLI this morning.

Card is an explosive athlete and probably would have received even more offers if he wasn’t just a tad undersized. Oregon State has proven to had success with speedy/shifty wide receivers even if they don’t tower over opposing cornerbacks. Just this past season the Beaver wide receivers SIlas Bolden, Tyjon Lindsey and Anthony Gould all had a bunch of success and Zachary Card is taller than all three receivers.

Stay tuned for more signing day updates throughout the day.