Zander Esty signs with Oregon State

Zander Esty is a 6-foot-5, 275 pound offensive lineman from Auburn, California. He held offers from Cal, Fresno State, Washington State, Nevada, UNLV and many others. He announced his commitment on Twitter back in August.

Offensive Line Coach Jim Michalczik continues to work wonders for Oregon State football. The Beavers offensive lineman have been the strength of the team the last couple of years, I’ve said this before but hiring Jim Michalczik to coach the offensive line continues to pay dividends.

Zander Esty is another big-time athlete to add to the rotation and has the potential and frame to develop into a multi-year starter on the offensive line. There are not a lot of guys out there who are as big and athletic as Zander Esty, especially fresh out of high school. I expect big things for Esty and the rest of Oregon State’s offensive line.

Stay tuned for more signing day updates throughout the day.