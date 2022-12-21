Jermod McCoy signs with Oregon State

Jermod McCoy is a 6-foot-0, 170 pound defensive back/wide receiver from Whitehouse, Texas. He held offers from Tulane, Air Force, Army and many others. He took his official visit to Corvallis in November and signed with the Beavers this morning.

Jermod McCoy has all the tools to be an outstanding player for the Beavers. He plays both ways in high school. And is also a center fielder for his baseball team. McCoy is elusive and has great hands. His high school quarterback is a lefty and often takes deep shots to McCoy really getting air on the ball so McCoy can utilize his speed and get under it. Jermod McCoy will be a welcome addition to the team when he arrives in Corvallis.

Stay tuned for more signing day updates throughout the day.