Zakaih Saez signs with Oregon State

Zakaih Saez is a 6-foot-4, 230 pound edge rusher from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He held a bunch of offers including: Florida State, Maryland, Iowa State, Pitt. Louisville, Mississippi State and many others. He’s a two-sport athlete (basketball) who helped his high school with their fourth-straight state title racking up 51 tackles (10 sacks).

Saez was one of the Beavers earliest commits in the 2023 class and it sounds like it was a total team effort to make Zakaih Saez and his family feel at home in Corvallis. Fellow Florida native and current Beav, Andrew Chatfield, was his on campus tour guide. And the whole defensive staff did a great job in staying in contact with Saez. Especially Legi Suiaunoa and Trent Bray.

