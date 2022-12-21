Kelze Howard Signs With Oregon State

4 star Defensive Lineman Kelze Howard is officially coming to Corvallis, with the big D-Lineman signing his letter of intent to play for Oregon State this morning. Howard is the highest-rated high school defensive pledge in program history.

Howard, rated at 4 stars by 247 sports, and as the 24th best defensive lineman in the country, is one of the biggest defensive signings the Beavers have made during Jonathan Smith’s tenure. He was heavily recruited by Pac-12 schools, also receiving offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, USC, Utah and Washington. Nationally he also drew interest from BYU, Michigan and Nebraska.

Howard, a 6’4” and 250 pounds, should be a big contributor to the Beaver defense once he’s ready to play. He currently attends Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out some highlights below.

Check back with Building the Dam during the day for more signings.