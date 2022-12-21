Aidan Chiles Signs With Oregon State

One of the country’s top dual threat quarterbacks is officially coming to Corvallis. Aidan Chiles, out of Downey High School in Downey, California, signed his letter of intent to play for Oregon State this morning.

Chiles, at 6’4” and 195 pounds, could be a game changer for the Beavers. While Oregon State has had some quality performers at the position in recent years, you have to go back a few seasons to see a team really settled at the position. Ben Gulbranson, Chance Nolan and Tristan Gebbia all put some good games together, but Nolan and Gebbia will be gone next season and Gulbranson could stand to have some competition.

Chiles should be able to provide that competition right away. He can pull off big plays both as a passer and a runner, which should slot in well with the offense Oregon State likes to run. You check out some of his highlights below.

In addition to Oregon State, Chiles was offered by Florida Atlantic, Hawaii, Houston Christian, Kansas State, Oregon, Rutgers, San Jose State, Washington and Washington State. He is rated as the 17th best quarterback in the country by the 247 Composite Score.

Check back throughout the day for more Oregon State signing news.