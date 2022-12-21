Harlem Howard signs with Oregon State

Harlem Howard is a 6-foot-1, 165 pound safety from Pompano Beach, Florida. He held a bunch of offers including: Louisville, Indiana, Vanderbilt, East Carolina, Western Kentucky and many others. He took his official visit to Corvallis the weekend before the Las Vegas bowl and signed with the Beavers this morning.

Howard is fantastic safety who also played wide receiver in high school. He’s extremely athletic and has a nose for the football. He also isn’t afraid to stick his nose in the play to help shut down opposing running games. Howard also played basketball for his high school and is a very well-rounded athlete. He’ll need to put on a little more muscle/weight to be a big time contributor for Oregon State, but he has all the tools necessary to excel in Corvallis.

Oregon State is doing a fantastic job of recruiting some great players from Florida. Harlem Howard joins Zakiah Saez and Tastean Reddicks as 2023 commits from the Florida. With the timezone difference I expect all three of the Florida commits to sign their letter of intent early Wednesday morning. It’ll be a little bit of break in the news here, until some commits from Texas can sign.

Stay tuned for more signing day updates throughout the day.