David Wells signs with Oregon State

David Wells is a 6-foot-0, 170 pound wide receiver from Lakewood, Washington. In 19 games as a senior/junior, he recorded 1,463 yards and 16 TDs for Lakes high school according to MaxPreps. The most jaw dropping statistic is that he averaged 22.5 yards per reception. talk about a big play threat!

staying in the PNW



welcome to the Beaver State, Dwells!@_davidwells_ x #RevItUp23 pic.twitter.com/0ArnVS2Yiz — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 21, 2022

247sports has Wells as a three star recruit, and the 203rd best wide receiver in the country. He was also offered by Fresno State, Colorado State, Nevada and many others, but has been committed to the Beavers since June. Check out some of his highlights below.

Stay tuned for more signing day updates throughout the day.