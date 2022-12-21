 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Abraham Johnson signs with Oregon State

A dominant defensive lineman from Salt Lake is headed to Corvallis

By Marcus Russell
NCAA Football: Washington at Oregon State Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Abraham ‘JoJo’ Johnson is a 6-foot-3, 280 pound defensive lineman from Olympus high school in Salt Lake City, Utah. In 10 games as a senior, he has recorded 58 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, per MaxPreps.

247sports has Johnson as a three star recruit, and the 182nd best defensive lineman in the country. He was also offered by Nevada, Utah State, UNLV and many others, but committed to the Beavers in November. Check out some of his highlights below.

Johnson is a big time athlete and not only as the ability to shut down running lanes at the line of scrimmage, he can also get off blocks and make life uncomfortable for a quarterback who’s in the pocket. Local recruiting expert Jeff Hansen certainly thinks Utah and BYU made a mistake letting Johnson leave the state for Corvallis.

