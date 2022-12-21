Abraham Johnson signs with Oregon State

Abraham ‘JoJo’ Johnson is a 6-foot-3, 280 pound defensive lineman from Olympus high school in Salt Lake City, Utah. In 10 games as a senior, he has recorded 58 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, per MaxPreps.

247sports has Johnson as a three star recruit, and the 182nd best defensive lineman in the country. He was also offered by Nevada, Utah State, UNLV and many others, but committed to the Beavers in November. Check out some of his highlights below.

Johnson is a big time athlete and not only as the ability to shut down running lanes at the line of scrimmage, he can also get off blocks and make life uncomfortable for a quarterback who’s in the pocket. Local recruiting expert Jeff Hansen certainly thinks Utah and BYU made a mistake letting Johnson leave the state for Corvallis.

Lots of great players leave their home states and we look back years later and go 'wow how did (insert school name here) let this kid get away?'



Jojo is that kid. One day, BYU and Utah will both look back and wonder how they let him get to Oregon State.



Absolute baller. https://t.co/jgDtXNBKNa — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) December 14, 2022

Stay tuned for more signing day updates throughout the day.