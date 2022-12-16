Oregon State MBB: Beavers Get Back to Winning With 73-58 Victory Over Seattle

After a pair of tough losses in their last two games, Oregon State got back in the win column Thursday night with a solid, 73-58 win over the Seattle Redhawks. The Beavers are now 5-6 overall this season.

Seattle looked pretty dangerous out of the gate. The Redhawks grabbed an early lead with a Paris Dawson three pointer, and held a small lead for most of the first half. Oregon State managed to grab a lead briefly halfway through the period thanks to a Tyler Bilodeau three, but didn’t hold it long.

Still, Oregon State hung close to Seattle, A Dexter Akanno dunk with 31 seconds left in the half got the Beavers to within three, down 28-25, as the first half ended, and the stage was set for a fierce battle in the second half.

As the second started Jordan Pope tied things for the Beavs with a three, but Seattle answered with a three from Paris Dawson to retake the lead. The Redhawks stretched their lead to 8 before the Beavers got on a run. Threes from Pope and Michael Rataj, and a pair of free throws from Glenn Taylor Jr., tied the game for Oregon State, and a Taylor layup gave them their first lead of the second half.

OSU held the lead for a few minutes before Seattle tied the game 45-45 with 12 minutes left. From that point on, what had a close game turned into an Oregon State stomp, as the Beavers dominated the final quarter of play.

Oregon State outscored Seattle 28-13 during that final stretch, and while Glenn Taylor Jr. led the way for the Beavers, it was a total team effort. Ultimately Oregon State prevailed by 15, 73-58.

Jordan Pope led the Beavers in scoring, with 15 points, one rebound and one assist. Glenn Taylor Jr. finished with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Tyler Bilodeau rounded out the top scorers with 11 points and 3 rebounds.

Up next for Oregon State is their annual toy drive and teddy bear toss game. Bring a stuffed animal to Gill Coliseum for Sunday’s matchup against Green Bay to throw on the court, along with any other toys you can donate. Tip off is set for 12 PM PT.