Oregon State WBB: Beavers Fall To Ducks 75-67

Oregon State looked to be on their way to a win in their conference opener on the road against Oregon, but a furious fourth quarter comeback from the Ducks took down the Beavers 75-67 for their third loss of the season. Oregon State now sits at 6-1 on the season, and 0-1 in conference play.

The first quarter set the tone for the game, and the tone was that Endyia Rogers is unstoppable. Rogers scored 11 points in the first en route to a 34 point game. The Beavers never really found a way to limit her offensively. Despite that, Oregon State kept close with the Ducks. The Beavers were up 2 with a minute left in the first, before 5 straight point from Rogers put Oregon Back in front, 21-18.

That sparked a Ducks run in the second quarter with Oregon jumping in front by 10 points. AJ Marotte finally broke the Oregon run, and Jelena Mitrovic put in a ton of work to get the Beavers back in the game. Mitrovic scored six in the second, and hit a jumper to get the Beavers back within 3 as the first half wound down.

Momentum seemed to swing back to Oregon State at the start of the third quarter. While Endyia Rogers was still a threat, threes from Bendu Yeaney and AJ Marotte got Oregon State to within one point, and a pair of free throws from Talia von Oelhoffen gave them their first lead since the first quarter.

The Ducks quickly grabbed the lead back, going up by 7 after a pair of Grace Vanslooten free throws. The Beavers weren’t done however, with Jelena Mitrovic adding 3 on a jumper on a free throw, Martha Pietsch hitting a layup, and Lily Hansford capping things off with a three to give Oregon State a 1 point, 51-50 lead after three.

At the beginning of the fourth it was Oregon State’s turn to build up a lead. Talia von Oelhoffen hit a three with 5:30 left in the game to extend the OSU lead to 7, its highwater mark, before the Ducks once again took over the game.

As you may expect, it was all Endyia Rogers. Rogers scored 15 points over the next 5 minutes, more than all the Beavers combined. Von Oelhoffen did what she could to blunt the Oregon offense, scoring 5 over the same period of time, but it was for naught, as Oregon took the win 75-67.

Jelena Mitrovic led the Beavers in scoring, hitting a double double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Talia von Oelhoffen finished with 12 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Bendu Yeaney added 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists while Raegan Beers rounded out hte top scorers with 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Up next for the Beavers is a trip to Hawaii, to participate in the Maui Jim Maui Classic. Oregon State will face Nevada on Saturday, December 17th and LSU on Sunday, December 18th. Oregon State will livestream both games.