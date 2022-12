Bowl season is almost upon us, and as we’ve done in the past, Building the Dam has a group going in ESPN’s Bowl Mania Challenge. You can join the group here. Bowls get started next week, with the Hometown Lenders Bahama Bowl between Miami of Ohio and UAB kicking things off on Friday the 16th.

So if you want to prove you know more than the writers at Building the Dam, now’s the perfect time to show off your prognostication skills.