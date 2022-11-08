MBB: Beavers Open Season With 73-70 Win Over Tulsa

Oregon State Basketball is back and they showed impressive resolve on Monday night to earn a victory on opening day. The Beavers were down by as much as 19 late in the first half. Tulsa’s Sam Griffin hit 5 three’s and poured in a game-high 29 points. Oregon State fought and clawed their way back in the game. The aggressiveness paid off as a majority of their 21 free throw attempts came in the 2nd half, assisting the comeback attempt.

This revamped Oregon State team features 8 freshman and 3 transfers! Wayne Tinkle hit the reset button after winning just three games a season ago. Fittingly though the victory over Tulsa was lead by returning guards Dexter Akanno (18 points) and Glenn Taylor Jr. (16 points).

True freshman Jordan Pope also had a monster college debut: posting 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a block in 33 minutes. The Beavers looked like all the worst versions of a Wayne Tinkle coached team in the first half. Sloppy turnovers, frustratingly inefficient offense and losing shooters defensively. As bad as the first half was, the second half featured a more locked in defensive effort leading to transition opportunities and improved play overall. Check out how the Beavers turned defense into offense below:

Overall it was a fantastic win and effort for Oregon State. Tulsa is not a title contender by any means coming off a (11-20) season a year ago, but Sam Griffin and company are a solid basketball team in the American conference. The Beavers have a lot to work improve on, but with such a youthful roster that was expected. The biggest takeaway after game one is that the Beavers will certainly improve upon last season’s win total. This team will have to make incredible strides (especially on offense) if they are going to make any noise in the Pac-12 though.

The Beavers will be back in action on Friday, when they host Florida A&M. The FAMU Rattlers just lost to the Ducks 80-45 in Eugene. Tip off is set for 6:00 PM PT.