Washington outlasts Oregon State in windy & wild contest

In a windy night in Seattle, the Huskies offense led them to a game winning field goal securing a 24-21 victory over Oregon State. Michael Penix Jr. and Washington’s high-powered offense was as advertised despite the conditions. Oregon State’s run game was effective, but the offense couldn’t hit the big plays when they needed too.

Here’s how it all went down:

FIRST HALF

It was all Beavers in the first quarter. Due to swirling winds, Oregon State went with a run-oriented drive that Deshaun Fenwick punctuated with a touchdown. The 9-play, 75-yard drive was kept alive by a couple of Washington penalties. After a Washington punt the Beavers orchestrated another impressive drive, but Martinez and Colletto were both stuffed on short runs leading to a turnover-on-downs in the red zone. After another nice defensive stop, Washington’s punter dropped the ball and shanked a terrible punt (might have been deflected) giving the Beavs fantastic field position. Oregon State squandered the opportunity with another turnover-on-downs. If the first quarter was all Beavs, the second quarter was mostly in the Huskies favor. Michael Penix Jr converted a couple of 3rd and longs (and one 4th and long) leading to a Wayne Taulapapa short TD run that tied the game up. Late in the first half Easton Mascarenas picked off Penix and returned it to the house for a huge touchdown.

SECOND HALF

Both teams traded 3-and-outs to start the 3rd quarter, but Washington was winning the field position battle. After an unnecessary roughness penalty give the Beaver defense some breathing room, Penix hit a wide open Jack Westover for a 24 yard TD. Oregon State answered with a huge 11-play, 79-yard touchdown drive. On the TD run Colletto lined up at quarterback, shifted to the right while Deshaun Fenwick moved to wildcat QB. Fenwick took the direct snap and followed a fantastic Colletto block leading to the 19 yard TD scamper (21-14 Beavs). Washington wasted no time tying the score on their next possession though and after another short Taulapapa TD run, half the stadium lights went out leading to a dreadfully long 20 minute delay. But some great Twitter jokes.

The wind picked up during the delay and clearly effected a deep Gulbranson throw on 3rd-and-six leading to a quick Oregon State punt. Thankfully it seemed to mess with Penix as well and Washington punted after three straight incompletions. A false start followed by a delay of game stalled a promising Beaver drive, but Luke Loecher nailed a perfect chip shot punt with the wind behind him to pin Washington deep in their own territory. The Huskies put together the drive of the night though, going 92 yards and hitting a game winning field goal with just 12 seconds remaining.

The Pros:

All three running backs were really effective tonight. 4.4 yards per carry is good against UW.

Zero turnovers (ignoring the final, literal play of the game).

Winning the time of possession battle was important.

A few receivers made some nice catches. Tyjon Lindsey had a fantastic snag.

Damien Martinez went over 100 yards again. He’s gonna be a superstar.

The Cons: