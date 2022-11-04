 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington

How to watch Oregon State vs. Washington in Husky Stadium

By Marcus Russell
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Arizona at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Beavers find themselves in the wet and rainy Pacific Northwest this Friday. They’ll face Washington on the road in a primetime matchup on ESPN2. Both teams are fighting to put their name in the same conversation as the top Pac-12 teams and both teams are well rested coming off a bye week.

Here’s the details on how to watch Oregon State vs. Washington today:

Game Date/Time:

  • Friday November 4, 7:30 p.m PDT

Location:

  • Husky Stadium - Seattle, Washington

Channel:

  • ESPN2

Game Notes:

Spread:

  • Washington, -4.5

Radio Coverage:

TV:

Pregame Reading:

Loading comments...