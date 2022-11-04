The Beavers find themselves in the wet and rainy Pacific Northwest this Friday. They’ll face Washington on the road in a primetime matchup on ESPN2. Both teams are fighting to put their name in the same conversation as the top Pac-12 teams and both teams are well rested coming off a bye week.
Here’s the details on how to watch Oregon State vs. Washington today:
Game Date/Time:
- Friday November 4, 7:30 p.m PDT
Location:
- Husky Stadium - Seattle, Washington
Channel:
- ESPN2
Game Notes:
Spread:
- Washington, -4.5
Radio Coverage:
TV:
