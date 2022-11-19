The Beavers find themselves in the Tempe, Arizona this Saturday morning. They’ll face Arizona State on the road in a fantastic matchup on ESPN2. Both teams are battling injuries late in the season, but Arizona State has proven to be formidable playing at home. It’s beautiful weather for a football game.
Here’s the details on how to watch Oregon State vs. Arizona State today:
Game Date/Time:
- Saturday November 19, 11:15 a.m PDT
Location:
- Sun Devil Stadium - Tempe, Arizona
Channel:
- ESPN2
Game Notes:
Spread:
- Oregon State, -7
Radio Coverage:
TV:
Loading comments...