How to Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona State

How to watch Oregon State vs. Arizona State in Tempe

By Marcus Russell
NCAA Football: Arizona at Arizona State

The Beavers find themselves in the Tempe, Arizona this Saturday morning. They’ll face Arizona State on the road in a fantastic matchup on ESPN2. Both teams are battling injuries late in the season, but Arizona State has proven to be formidable playing at home. It’s beautiful weather for a football game.

Here’s the details on how to watch Oregon State vs. Arizona State today:

Game Date/Time:

  • Saturday November 19, 11:15 a.m PDT

Location:

  • Sun Devil Stadium - Tempe, Arizona

Channel:

  • ESPN2

Game Notes:

Spread:

  • Oregon State, -7

Radio Coverage:

TV:

Pregame Reading:

