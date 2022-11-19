The Beavers find themselves in the Tempe, Arizona this Saturday morning. They’ll face Arizona State on the road in a fantastic matchup on ESPN2. Both teams are battling injuries late in the season, but Arizona State has proven to be formidable playing at home. It’s beautiful weather for a football game.

Here’s the details on how to watch Oregon State vs. Arizona State today:

Game Date/Time:

Saturday November 19, 11:15 a.m PDT

Location:

Sun Devil Stadium - Tempe, Arizona

Channel:

ESPN2

Game Notes:

Spread:

Oregon State, -7

Radio Coverage:

TV:

Pregame Reading: