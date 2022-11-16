Oregon State MBB: Beavers Beat Bushnell 83-66

Oregon State Men’s Basketball took on the Bushnell Beacons in a Tuesday night game, and after a close first half pulled away in the second for a solid 83-66 victory. The win moves the Beavers to 3-0, and matches their win total from last season.

That's the game from Gill!



Oregon State takes down Bushnell to open the season 3-0!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/j4dMC8nb6z — Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) November 16, 2022

Jordan Pope opened the game with a 3, and the Beavers never trailed after that. Bushnell managed to hang around for the first 10 minutes of the game, getting to within one point of the Beavers, but Oregon State began pulling away around the seven minute mark. That was when Dzmitry Ryuny hit a three to put the Beavers up 12, their first double digit lead of the night. After Bushnell pushed back a bit, OSU finished the first half up 7, 41-34.

Bushnell got within 5 of the Beavers to start he second, but Oregon State grabbed control of the game quickly. A Glenn Taylor Jr. layup around 14 minutes got the Beaver lead back in double digits, and 7 minutes later Michael Rataj put OSU up 21 with a layup. Bushnell never got close after that, with Oregon State closing the game with up 17, 83-66.

Oregon State’s offensive attack was balanced Tuesday night. Four Beavers broke double digits in the win, with Glenn Taylor Jr. leading the pack with 19 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds. Jordan Pope finished with 15 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds, with Rodrigue Andela right behind him at 14 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Dzmitry Ryuny rounded out the top scorers with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Next up for the Beavers is a visit from Portland State. The Vikings will be coming to Corvallis on Saturday, November 19th, with tip off set for 7:00 PM PT.