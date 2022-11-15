 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oregon State Football Ranked #23 in latest CFP Poll

Oregon State is back in the CFP Poll Tuesday night

By Marcus Russell
NCAA Football: California at Oregon State Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State football has moved back into the College Football Playoff rankings after throttling Cal this past weekend. They temporarily were left out of the rankings after the Washington loss, but they are back in!

Six Pac-12 teams were ranked in total:

  • USC #7
  • Utah #10
  • Oregon #12
  • UCLA #16
  • Washington #17
  • Oregon State #23

The Beavs face the Arizona State Sun Devils this weekend. ASU beat Washington earlier this season.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee rounded out the top 5 in the latest CFP rankings.

