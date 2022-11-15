Oregon State Football Ranked #23 in latest CFP Poll

Oregon State football has moved back into the College Football Playoff rankings after throttling Cal this past weekend. They temporarily were left out of the rankings after the Washington loss, but they are back in!

Did you miss us? pic.twitter.com/YaRcLjZ9kF — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 16, 2022

Six Pac-12 teams were ranked in total:

USC #7

Utah #10

Oregon #12

UCLA #16

Washington #17

Oregon State #23

The Beavs face the Arizona State Sun Devils this weekend. ASU beat Washington earlier this season.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee rounded out the top 5 in the latest CFP rankings.