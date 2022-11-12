Oregon State blasts Cal, 38-10

Behind a dominate defensive performance Oregon State improved to 7-3 on the season. Damien Martinez topped 100 rushing yards for the 4th straight game. The only downside were injuries to Jack Colletto, Jam Griffin, Taliese Fuaga & Heneli Bloomfield.

Here’s how it all went down:

FIRST HALF

The Beavers started off strong forcing a punt thanks to a crucial Alex Austin sack on 3rd down. On Oregon State’s first offensive possession Jack Colletto completed a 37 yard PASS to Anthony Gould keeping the drive alive. On another gutsy 4th down play at the 1-yard line Ben Gulbranson punched in the first touchdown of the game. On the next possession Kyrei Fisher-Morris intercepted Jack Plummer on first down eventually leading to another Oregon State score. And shortly after that Anthony Gould returned a punt to the house giving the Beavs a quick 21-0 lead. As the first half neared a close Tre’Shaun Harrison dropped a touchdown and then Everett Hayes missed a long field goal. On their next possession Ben Gulbranson and Damien Martinez fumbled the handoff leading to a Cal scoop-and-score to get them on the board, 21-7. Thankfully Cal’s offense never got into a rhythm though.

SECOND HALF

Things were going the Beavers way in the 2nd half. They started the 3rd with a 49-yard Everett Hayes FG. Then Cal missed a FG. Leading to an efficient 7-play, 70-yard touchdown drive despite two young offensive lineman on the field. Cal added a field goal to cut the game back to a three-score contest; but Oregon State added another touchdown in the 4th quarter to put the game away for good. In the end Oregon State’s defense and offensive line dominated in a way that the outcome never seemed in doubt. The Beavers will be on the road next week at ASU and then they’ll return home for a big game against Oregon.

The Pros:

Winning is the best. Fantastic bounce-back effort after losing to Washington. UW beat Oregon tonight which was cool.

Damien Martinez topping 100 yards for the 4th straight game! Meanwhile the Beavers defense kept Jaydn Ott in check.

Anthony Gould’s punt return touchdown was awesome. Also it was great to see Everett Hayes nail a 49-yard field goal.

Holding Cal’s offense to 160 yards and one field goal is super impressive.

The Cons: