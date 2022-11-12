Game Thread: Cal at Oregon State

Despite falling just short last week against Washington, the Oregon State Beavers are still in good shape have a great chance to get back to winning against California this afternoon.

The Golden Bears are 3-6 this season, having picked up wins against UC Davis, UNLV and Arizona in their only Pac-12 win to date. For more info about the Bears, check out the preview from the Building the Dam’s Marcus Russell, or our Q&A with Write for Cal.

Once again, this’ll be the place to post if you want to share your thoughts on the game, so hang out with us in the comments.