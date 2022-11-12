 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread: Cal at Oregon State

Can the Beavers bounce back after a tough loss?

By John Severs
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Oregon State at Stanford Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite falling just short last week against Washington, the Oregon State Beavers are still in good shape have a great chance to get back to winning against California this afternoon.

The Golden Bears are 3-6 this season, having picked up wins against UC Davis, UNLV and Arizona in their only Pac-12 win to date. For more info about the Bears, check out the preview from the Building the Dam’s Marcus Russell, or our Q&A with Write for Cal.

Once again, this’ll be the place to post if you want to share your thoughts on the game, so hang out with us in the comments.

Loading comments...