Oregon State MBB: Beavers Take Down Florida A&M 60-43

Oregon State improved to 2-0 Friday night with an impressive win over Florida A&M. The Beavers, led by impressive games from Dexter Akanno and Jordan Pope, put together an impressive second half to take down the Rattlers 60-43.

BEAVERS WIN!



Oregon State takes down Florida A&M to start the year 2-0!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/TKRDCDDGF1 — Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) November 12, 2022

The Beavers jumped out to an early lead thanks to a pair of threes from Pope, but Florida A&M, led by Jordan Tillmon, managed to hang around for most of the first half. Rodrigue Andela played a big role in keeping the Beavers in front in the first, showing a great ability to get himself open and hit some clutch jumpers. The Beavers took a 22-17 lead into the locker room at half time.

The second half ended up being the Dexter Akanno show. After going scoreless in the first half, Akanno dropped 15 points on the Rattlers in the second, helping the Beavers put the game away early. A pull away three by Akanno at the 12:37 mark put the Beavers up 11, and OSU would never drop below a double digit lead for the rest of the game.

Dex is rolling!



He's got 12 points, all in the second half!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/TjaFGLEha7 — Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) November 12, 2022

Three Beavers hit double digits in the Friday night win. Akanno was the leader, with 15 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist. Jordan Pope was right behind him, with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Andella rounded out the top 3, with 10 points and 6 rebounds.

The Beavers will be back in action on Tuesday, November 15th, when the Bushnell Beacons come to Corvallis. Tip off is set for 8:00 PM PT.