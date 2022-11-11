Oregon State WBB: Beavers Take Down Seattle 89-53

After a close win to open the season on Monday, Oregon State basketball looked dominant Thursday night. The Beavers took down Seattle 89-53 to improve to 2-0 overall on the season.

The game started closer than it ended, with Seattle keeping pace with the Beavers for the first quarter. The Beavers and Redhawks were tied at 21 after the first, but Oregon State managed to pull ahead for a slim 38-33 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was when things took a turn for the Beavers. Raegan Beers led the way for OSU, putting up 8 while the Beavers outscored Seattle 22-12. Now up 60-45, the Beavers weren’t done showing off.

Gill is ' ️ pic.twitter.com/FyYPx6g6K1 — Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) November 11, 2022

The Oregon State defense held the Redhawks to just 8 points in the final quarter. In the meantime, the Beavers, again led by Beers, put up 29 points. An absolutely dominant final quarter gave Oregon State an 89-53 win.

Beers led the team in scoring, and managd a double double, with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists. 3 other Beavers hit double digits in scoring, with Talia von Oelhoffen right behind Beers with 20 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds. AJ Marotte scored 18 points, with 9 rebounds and 5 assists, and Jelena Mitrovic rounded out the top scorers with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Oregon State now has a week off, before another pair of home games next weekend. On Thursday, November 17th they’ll take on Eastern Washington. On Saturday, November 19th they’ll face Prairie View A&M.