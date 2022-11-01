Oregon State Football Ranked #23 in first CFP Poll

Oregon State football cracked into the latest AP Poll on Sunday breaking a drought that went back to 2013. On Tuesday evening the College Football Playoff committee gave them a little more respect ranking them #23.
#CFBPlayoff Top 25 pic.twitter.com/Kpzzon1rtK— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 1, 2022
Five other Pac-12 teams were ranked in total:
- Oregon #8
- USC #9
- UCLA #12
- Utah #14
- Oregon State #23
The @CFBPlayoff Rankings are here!— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 1, 2022
First time since 2017 that #Pac12FB has had five teams in the top 25. pic.twitter.com/vBv4fPCpe3
Noticeably absent is the Washington Huskies who the Beavers face this week in Seattle. The Beavs are currently 4-point underdogs.
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Michigan rounded out the top 5 in the first CFP rankings.
Loading comments...