 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Oregon State Football Ranked #23 in first CFP Poll

Oregon State cracks the CFP Poll for the first time

By Marcus Russell
/ new
Oregon State v Stanford Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Oregon State football cracked into the latest AP Poll on Sunday breaking a drought that went back to 2013. On Tuesday evening the College Football Playoff committee gave them a little more respect ranking them #23.

Five other Pac-12 teams were ranked in total:

  • Oregon #8
  • USC #9
  • UCLA #12
  • Utah #14
  • Oregon State #23

Noticeably absent is the Washington Huskies who the Beavers face this week in Seattle. The Beavs are currently 4-point underdogs.

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Michigan rounded out the top 5 in the first CFP rankings.

Loading comments...