Oregon State Football Ranked #24 in latest AP Poll

The drought is over, Oregon State football is officially a top-25 team in the latest AP Poll that was released today. The last time the Beavers appeared in the AP Poll was August of 2013. The irony is that Oregon State did not play this week and instead benefitted from teams like Kentucky and Cincinnati losing and falling out of the rankings. Oregon State managed to get 129 points worth of votes in the AP College Football Poll this week, placing them just behind Liberty at #23.

Oregon State faces the Washington Huskies this week in Seattle. The Beavs opened up as 3-point underdogs. The Huskies are unranked (unofficially #31) despite having the same record as Oregon State.

Oregon State just missed being ranked in the the AFCA Coaches Poll, with 71 points for a 26th overall ranking.