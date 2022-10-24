Beavers Receive 25 Votes In Latest AP Poll

The latest college football polls came out Sunday morning, and while the Beavers still haven’t broken into the top 25, their dominant win over Colorado certainly got them some attention. Oregon State managed to get 25 points worth of votes in the AP College Football Poll this week, placing them just outside the top 25.

They’re currently 28th overall in the rankings, right behind Liberty with 35 points and Texas with 38. The Pac-12 is well represented in the top 25, with Oregon at 8, USC at 10, UCLA at 12 and Utah at 14. The most important team for Oregon State to keep an eye on, however, is sitting with the Beavers outside the top 25.

That would be the Washington Huskies. While the Beavs are on bye this weekend, the weekend after they’ll be heading up to Seattle to face Washington, who received 1 point in the last poll. The Huskies, just like the Beavers, are 6-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play. It should be a very close game. While the Beavers and Huskies are both bowl eligible, with the Pac-12 as strong as it is this season there will be fierce competition for quality bowl invitations.

Oregon State got a similar result from the AFCA Coaches Poll, with 21 point for a 30th overall ranking.