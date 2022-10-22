Oregon State tops Colorado to earn bowl eligibility

Thanks to a career-high night from true freshman Damien Martinez the Beavers ran all over Colorado Saturday night. Ben Gulbranson was an efficient game-manager in his third consecutive start and the Beaver defense excelled once again.

Here’s how it all went down:

FIRST HALF

The Beavers forced a 3-and-out to start the game, but on Oregon State’s first offensive snap Gulbranson fumbled the snap and the Buffaloes recovered. Thankfully the Beaver defense was up for the challenge and recovered a fumble of their own. Damien Martinez and Silas Bolden (pictured) capped off a couple of drives with touchdowns and Oregon State was quickly leading 14-0. Colorado put together a decent drive and kicked a field goal to put points on the board, but Damien Martinez added another short touchdown run before the end of the half. 21-3 Beavers at the break.

SECOND HALF

Oregon State picked up where they left off to start the 3rd quarter. Gulbranson hit freshman tight end Jack Velling for a 60-yard touchdown (longest tight end touchdown since 1999). On the next Colorado possession Alex Austin picked off JT Shrout and returned it to the house, 35-3 Beavs. The route was officially on! Oregon State cruised the rest of the game. JT Shrout made some nice throws (he’s got a strong arm), but the Beavers ran the ball almost at will. The team is off next weekend and they’ll be back in action in Seattle on November 4th against Washington.

The Pros:

Winning is the best. Bowl-eligible way before November!

DAMIEN MARTINEZ! Have a night 178 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Oregon State forced 4 turnovers.

All around a very very good game.

The Cons: