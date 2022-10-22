Game Thread: Colorado at Oregon State

Oregon State is 5-2 and going for bowl eligibility tonight against the Colorado Buffaloes. Despite the weather forecast, there should be a rowdy crowd at Reser Stadium to cheer the Beavers on.

Bring on the Buffs. pic.twitter.com/2jjlsWfkZc — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 22, 2022

Colorado has struggled to a 1-5 record this season, with their one victory coming against California in overtime last weekend. That said, you can never count a team like that out, so while OSU is the heavy favorite, they can’t look past the Buffs.

For more information about Colorado, read Building the Dam’s preview from earlier this week, or check out the five questions our own Marcus Russell had for Buffaloes Wire.

This thread will be the place to share your thoughts on the game, so hang out with us in the comments.