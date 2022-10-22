How to Watch Oregon State vs. Colorado

The Beavers find themselves in the friendly confines of Reser Stadium this Saturday. They’ll face Colorado on the infamous Pac-12 Network. The Buffs will start J.T. Shrout at quarterback. Freshman Owen McCown had started the three previous games, but is still a bit banged up.
Here’s the details on how to watch Oregon State vs. Utah today:
Game Date/Time:
- Saturday October 22, 5:00 p.m PDT
Location:
- Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon
Channel:
- Pac-12 Network
Game Notes:
Spread:
- Oregon State, -22.5
Radio Coverage:
TV:
