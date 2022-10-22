 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Colorado

How to watch Oregon State vs. Colorado in Reser Stadium

By Marcus Russell
Washington State v Oregon State Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

The Beavers find themselves in the friendly confines of Reser Stadium this Saturday. They’ll face Colorado on the infamous Pac-12 Network. The Buffs will start J.T. Shrout at quarterback. Freshman Owen McCown had started the three previous games, but is still a bit banged up.

Here's the details on how to watch Oregon State vs. Colorado today:

Game Date/Time:

  • Saturday October 22, 5:00 p.m PDT

Location:

  • Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon

Channel:

  • Pac-12 Network

Game Notes:

Spread:

  • Oregon State, -22.5

Radio Coverage:

TV:

