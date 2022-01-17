Oregon State Women’s Basketball: Beavers Take Down Colorado 69-66 In Overtime

The Beavers picked up their biggest win of the season Monday afternoon, taking down the 22nd ranked Colorado Buffaloes 69-66 in an overtime thriller. Clutch shooting from Ellie Mack and Talia Von Oelhoffen alongside an amazing defensive performance from Jelena Mitrovic gave the Beavers their first conference win of the year, improving their record to 8-4 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12.

Colorado’s Jalyn Sherrod scored the first points of the game, but a Talia Von Oelhoffen three gave the Beavers their first lead of the day seconds later. Back to back layups from Mya Hollinshead gave the Buffaloes the lead back, but but a pair of Taya Corosdale layups got it back for the Beavers. The Buffaloes then went on a six point run, but a three from Ellie Mack and layups from Emily Codding and Jelena Mitrovic gave Oregon State a 14-13 lead after the first quarter.

The battle continued into the second, with Colorado taking the lead back before an Ellie Mack three put the Beavers back in front. Neither team could pull away from the other, and the game remained tied with just minute remaining in the half. A free throw put the Buffaloes up one with two minutes left, and after both teams exchanged layups it looked like it would stay that way at halftime. Ellie Mack decided to change that, hitting a dynamite, buzzer beating three pointer to give the Beavers a two point lead at the break.

Oregon State managed to stay in front for most of the third quarter, but a six point run from Colorado put the Buffaloes back in front. A three pointer from Mya Hollingshead gave them a four point lead, but back to back threes from Talia Von Oelhoffen and Ellie Mack gave the Beavers the lead and the momentum. The Beavers added one with a Tea Adams free throw to head into the fourth up three.

A Kennedy Brown jumper grew the OSU lead to five to open the final quarter, but Colorado answered with a Frida Formann three and a Hollingshead jump shot to tie the game once more. After another back and forth battle, another Formann three put the Buffs up one with six minutes left, and Oregon State’s shooting went silent for several minutes.

Colorado pulled ahead to a 5 point lead before OSU broke their cold streak with a Taya Corosdale three. Oregon State then took the lead with another three, this time from Jelena Mitrovic. Frida Formann gave Colorado the lead with a layup with 1:30 left, and then added one more with a free throw with 12 seconds left on the clock. The Beavers had one shot to tie or take the lead, and they made it with an Ellie Mack jumper to take the game to OT.

Overtime did not produce much scoring. Colorado took the lead at first with a pair of free throws from Peanuit Tuitele, but Tea Adams tied the game for the Beavers with a layup, after being fed an offensive rebound from Jelena Mitrovic. The game remained tied for most of the final three minutes, and with 30 seconds left another Mitrovic rebound gave the Beavers the ball and a chance to get the W. A Talia Von Oelhoffen jumper bounced off the rim, but Mitrovic once again managed to grab an offensive rebound and got the ball right back to Von Oelhoffen, who ended the game with a three.

Von Oelhoffen once again led the team in scoring, with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist this afternoon. Ellie Mack was right behind her with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist. Jelena Mitrovic only managed 5 points today, but her efforts defensively and as a rebounder may have made the difference. In addition to those 5 points, she added 6 rebounds, 3 blocks and a steal.

The Beavers will be on the road next season, travelling north to Washington to take on the Cougars in Pullman on Friday, January 21st and the Huskies in Seattle on Sunday, January 23rd.