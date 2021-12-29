Oregon State Women’s Basketball Games Against Colorado and Utah Postponed

This evening the Oregon State Athletics Department announced that this weekend’s women’s basketball games against Colorado, scheduled for December 31st, and Utah, scheduled for January 2nd, would have to be postponed due to Covid-19 protocols among the visiting programs.

This is the third game in a row the Beavers have had to postpone or cancel, with the cancellation of Tuesday’s scheduled game against North Carolina Central the first casualty of the season. The Beavers will now open their conference schedule on the road in northern California, travelling to Cal on January 7th and Stanford on January 9th.

The emergence of the omicron variant is going to be an ongoing issue throughout the winter and spring. Several football programs pulled out of bowl games, and the NHL has entered a lengthy pause. Among Pac-12 schools, the USC and UCLA women’s teams had previously had Covid-19 issues that forced cancellations, and with numbers continuing to skyrocket it appears we are in line for another uncertain season.