BJ Baylor Declares For NFL Draft

Another Beaver is leaving to take at shot at the NFL. Oregon State will lose their star running back, as BJ Baylor announced his decision to declare for the draft today in a twitter post.

Thank you Beaver nation everything. pic.twitter.com/Q05hCLjl53 — Bj Baylor (@FTF_Prez) December 28, 2021

Baylor joins a few other Beavers foregoing college eligibility to take a shot at the pros. Last week Tight End Teagan Quitoriano and Linebacker Avery Roberts both announced they’d also be eligible for next year’s NFL Draft. That’s three big names Oregon State will need to replace in 2022.

Last season Baylor rushed for 1,356 yards and 13 touchdowns. While the Beavers may struggle to replace that production, running back has been a strength for the program, and there are a few players who seem set to make a big impact.

The two big names to watch are Trey Lowe and Deshaun Fenwick. Each saw a bit of action in 2021; Fenwick picked up 460 yards and 4 touchdowns while Lowe finished 363 yards and 1 touchdown. Damir Collins is also waiting in the wings after a redshirt season. Expect a healthy amount of competition at training camp and a balanced amount of carries to start the season, but there’s a good chance the Beavers’ next star running back is already on the team.