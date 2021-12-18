 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oregon State Basketball: Beavers vs. Texas A&M Gamethread (Game 11)

Another chance to stop the bleeding comes versus Texas A&M.

By The_Coach
New Mexico v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Game Information

  • Date: Saturday, December 18th
  • Time: 5:00 PM PT
  • Location: Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Oregon)
  • Coverage: Pac-12 Network

