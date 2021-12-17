 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oregon State Basketball: Opponent Preview - Texas A&M Aggies (Game 11)

To be honest, I don’t know what to say at this point.

By The_Coach
2021 Maui Invitational Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 0-0)

  • Head Coach: Buzz Williams (3rd Season, Overall: 31–26)
  • Points For: 71.2 PPG
  • Points Against: 61.0 PPG
  • Last Game/Streak: 68-64 Loss vs. TCU (1L)

The Skinny

2021 Maui Invitational
Virginia Tech transfer Tyrece Radford has been the versatile option that the Aggies have been looking for.
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
  • Quenton Jackson (12.1 PPG)
  • Marcus Williams (9.9 PPG)
  • Tyrece Radford (9.6 PPG)
  • Henry Coleman III (9.0 PPG)
  • Andre Gordon (7.9 PPG)
  • Wade Taylor IV (7.0 PPG)
  • Hassan Diarra (6.2 PPG)
  • Aaron Cash (3.1 PPG)

To give a quick overview of the Aggies roster, 6’ 5” guard Quenton Jackson has been a steady developer under Buzz Williams who is now the focal point of the roster, while Wyoming transfer Marcus Williams is a limitlessly talented player who someday will likely find himself as an NBA prospect. Then, there’s Tyrece Radford, the tweener who does a bit of everything for Texas A&M, big man Henry Coleman III, who entered the program from Duke, and a trio of likeable guards in Andre Gordon, Wade Taylor IV and Hassan Diarra.

In my personal opinion, even a talent like Diarra, the seventh leading scorer on the Aggies, would make a case to start if he was wearing a Beavers jersey. So no, Saturday doesn’t exactly bode well as the likely catalyst game for Oregon State, which could see their nine-game losing streak come to an end. The Aggies are a very good basketball team that is looking to bury a defeat to in-state foe TCU and start a three-game winning streak before SEC play begins.

To stay slightly optimistic, the good news is that Texas A&M has been a bit erratic in terms of controlling tempo in games, which always can leave the door slightly ajar, but being realistic, they’ve also found a way to win most of those games, ranging from a 57-50 squeaker against Butler or an 81-80 double-overtime thriller versus Abilene Christian.

So, here’s to hoping that maybe Oregon State finds Texas A&M on a bad night and can scratch, claw and fight their way to a stunning upset, which they desperately need at this point. Remember, college basketball can be crazy sometimes and let’s hope this is one of those moments.

Game Information

  • Date: Saturday, December 18th
  • Time: 5:00 PM PT
  • Location: Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Oregon)
  • Coverage: Pac-12 Network

