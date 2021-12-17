Oregon State Basketball: Opponent Preview - Texas A&M Aggies (Game 11)

Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 0-0)

Head Coach: Buzz Williams (3rd Season, Overall: 31–26)

Buzz Williams (3rd Season, Overall: 31–26) Points For: 71.2 PPG

71.2 PPG Points Against: 61.0 PPG

61.0 PPG Last Game/Streak: 68-64 Loss vs. TCU (1L)

The Skinny

Quenton Jackson (12.1 PPG)

Marcus Williams (9.9 PPG)

Tyrece Radford (9.6 PPG)

Henry Coleman III (9.0 PPG)

Andre Gordon (7.9 PPG)

Wade Taylor IV (7.0 PPG)

Hassan Diarra (6.2 PPG)

Aaron Cash (3.1 PPG)

To give a quick overview of the Aggies roster, 6’ 5” guard Quenton Jackson has been a steady developer under Buzz Williams who is now the focal point of the roster, while Wyoming transfer Marcus Williams is a limitlessly talented player who someday will likely find himself as an NBA prospect. Then, there’s Tyrece Radford, the tweener who does a bit of everything for Texas A&M, big man Henry Coleman III, who entered the program from Duke, and a trio of likeable guards in Andre Gordon, Wade Taylor IV and Hassan Diarra.

In my personal opinion, even a talent like Diarra, the seventh leading scorer on the Aggies, would make a case to start if he was wearing a Beavers jersey. So no, Saturday doesn’t exactly bode well as the likely catalyst game for Oregon State, which could see their nine-game losing streak come to an end. The Aggies are a very good basketball team that is looking to bury a defeat to in-state foe TCU and start a three-game winning streak before SEC play begins.

To stay slightly optimistic, the good news is that Texas A&M has been a bit erratic in terms of controlling tempo in games, which always can leave the door slightly ajar, but being realistic, they’ve also found a way to win most of those games, ranging from a 57-50 squeaker against Butler or an 81-80 double-overtime thriller versus Abilene Christian.

So, here’s to hoping that maybe Oregon State finds Texas A&M on a bad night and can scratch, claw and fight their way to a stunning upset, which they desperately need at this point. Remember, college basketball can be crazy sometimes and let’s hope this is one of those moments.

Game Information