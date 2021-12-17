Oregon State Basketball: Opponent Preview - Texas A&M Aggies (Game 11)

Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 0-0)
- Head Coach: Buzz Williams (3rd Season, Overall: 31–26)
- Points For: 71.2 PPG
- Points Against: 61.0 PPG
- Last Game/Streak: 68-64 Loss vs. TCU (1L)
The Skinny
- Quenton Jackson (12.1 PPG)
- Marcus Williams (9.9 PPG)
- Tyrece Radford (9.6 PPG)
- Henry Coleman III (9.0 PPG)
- Andre Gordon (7.9 PPG)
- Wade Taylor IV (7.0 PPG)
- Hassan Diarra (6.2 PPG)
- Aaron Cash (3.1 PPG)
To give a quick overview of the Aggies roster, 6’ 5” guard Quenton Jackson has been a steady developer under Buzz Williams who is now the focal point of the roster, while Wyoming transfer Marcus Williams is a limitlessly talented player who someday will likely find himself as an NBA prospect. Then, there’s Tyrece Radford, the tweener who does a bit of everything for Texas A&M, big man Henry Coleman III, who entered the program from Duke, and a trio of likeable guards in Andre Gordon, Wade Taylor IV and Hassan Diarra.
In my personal opinion, even a talent like Diarra, the seventh leading scorer on the Aggies, would make a case to start if he was wearing a Beavers jersey. So no, Saturday doesn’t exactly bode well as the likely catalyst game for Oregon State, which could see their nine-game losing streak come to an end. The Aggies are a very good basketball team that is looking to bury a defeat to in-state foe TCU and start a three-game winning streak before SEC play begins.
To stay slightly optimistic, the good news is that Texas A&M has been a bit erratic in terms of controlling tempo in games, which always can leave the door slightly ajar, but being realistic, they’ve also found a way to win most of those games, ranging from a 57-50 squeaker against Butler or an 81-80 double-overtime thriller versus Abilene Christian.
So, here’s to hoping that maybe Oregon State finds Texas A&M on a bad night and can scratch, claw and fight their way to a stunning upset, which they desperately need at this point. Remember, college basketball can be crazy sometimes and let’s hope this is one of those moments.
Game Information
- Date: Saturday, December 18th
- Time: 5:00 PM PT
- Location: Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Oregon)
- Coverage: Pac-12 Network
