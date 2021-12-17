How to Watch LA Bowl: Oregon State vs. Utah State

The Oregon State Beavers and Utah State Aggies meet up tomorrow for the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PDT. Get to California and pack SoFi Stadium! If you can’t make the game in person the game will air on ABC.

Oregon State (7-5, 5-4 PAC-12) will play in their first bowl game since 2013. The Beavers rely on running back B.J. Baylor (pictured) and have some impressive wins at home this season (Utah, ASU, Washington etc). On the flip side they’ve dropped a few winnable games on the road. Oregon State football will be excited to end the season on a high note in the LA Bowl.

Utah State (10-3, 6-2 MW) throttled San Diego State in the Mountain West Championship game. The Aggies also defeated Washington State in Pullman, a feat Oregon State could not pull off in conference play. Expect Utah State’s wide receiver Deven Thompkins to be on the receiving end of a lot of passes. Quarterback Logan Bonner and Thompkins have proved to be a formidable duo this season. Beaver fans should also be on the lookout for Utah State’s running back Calvin Tyler Jr. The former Beav has rushed for 764 yards on 170 carries this season for the Aggies.

Oregon State is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -305 on the moneyline. That makes Utah State a +240 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 67.5.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.