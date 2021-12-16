Oregon State’s Pac-12 Football Schedule Released

The Pac-12 Conference released the official schedule with dates for next season. We’ve already known who Oregon State will play next season, just not necessarily in what order. See the full schedule below:

2022 SCHEDULE DROP ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/OTe45XOAep — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 16, 2021

Boise State - 9/3/22

@ Fresno State - 9/10/22

Montana State - 9/17/22

USC - 9/24/22

@ Utah - 10/01/22

@ Stanford - 10/08/22

Washington State - 10/15/22

Colorado - 10/22/22

BYE

@ Washington - 11/5/22

Cal - 11/12/22

@ ASU - 11/19/22

Oregon - 11/25/22

My initial thoughts are that Oregon State will be tested early. Boise State and Fresno State are not cupcakes as part of the non-conference schedule. In the Pac-12 portion of the schedule, the Beavers better be prepared early; they face a new look USC squad with Lincoln Riley at the helm and then get their only back-to-back road games of the season when they face Utah and Stanford. The Beavers ‘BYE’ week is late in the season which is fine, better to have that week later in the season than too early in the season.

Oregon State will look to avenge a few tough losses next season (Cal, Colorado, Oregon etc). But on the flip side you can bet that Utah, ASU & Washington will feel the same way and want to return the favor. If Oregon State is going to challenge for the Pac-12 North Title they will need to gel early in the season and fast.