Ryan Cooper Signs With Oregon State

Oregon State continues to make their secondary a focus for their 2022 recruiting class, with JUCO Cornerback Ryan Cooper signing his letter of intent today.

JUCO recruiting has been a strength for Oregon State in recent classes, and that continues today. Cooper is rated as the sixth best Junior College corner in the country by 247sports composite rankings. He was also offered by Bowling Green and Incarnate Word. Cooper is currently attending the College of San Mateo in Santa Clara, California.

Check back for more information on Beaver signings as the day goes on.