Kord Shaw Signs With Oregon State

A versatile athlete will be bringing his game to Oregon State, with Kord Shaw signing his letter of intent to play for the Beavers today.

This Utah linebacker is coming to Corvallis.



Welcome to the Beaver State @KordShaw ‼️#TrailBlazer22 x #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/zqCFZfurjy — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 15, 2021

Shaw has a wide range of skills, having played both offense and defense for Bonneville High School in Ogden, Utah. Based on how closely then linebackers coach Trent Bray worked with Shaw during recruiting, you would expect to see Shaw suit up on defense to start with.

Shaw, rated as a three star prospect by the 247sports composite, also received an offer from Weber State. You can check out some of his highlights below.

Oregon State signings are coming in quick now, so be sure to check back for more updates.