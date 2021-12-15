Jacob Strand Signs With Oregon State

A local offensive lineman is staying in state to play for the Beavers, with Jacob Strand of Canby, Oregon signing his letter of intent to play for Oregon State today.

Strand currently attends Canby High School, and also received an offer from Air Force. The 247sports composite has him rated as a three star prospect. At 6’5” and 240 pounds, he’ll add another big body to Oregon State’s offensive line depth. You can check out some of his highlights below.

Signings are expected to be coming in all day for the Beavers, so be sure to check back for more news.