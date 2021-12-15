Nathan Elu Signs With Oregon State

The Beavers added some depth to their offensive line today, when Nathan Elu signed his letter of intent to play for Oregon State.

247Sports rates Elu as a three star prospect, and the 144th best offensive tackle in the country. In addition to Oregon State, he received offers from Air Force, Arizona, Fresno State, San Jose State, UNLV and Wyoming.

He currently attends Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California. He stands at 6’5” and weighs 295 pounds, bringing a lot of size the Beavers O-Line once he starts seeing some playing time. That shouldn’t take long, as Elu has played in a few different positions, and should be able to slot into wherever the Beavers need him when a gap opens up.

You can check out some of his highlights below.

Check back for more Oregon State signing news throughout the day.