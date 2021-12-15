Carlos Mack Jr. Signs With Oregon State

Oregon State’s secondary should be getting some help down the line, with Safety Carlos Mack signing his letter of intent today.

247sports rates Mack at 3 stars and the 101st best safety in the 2022 class. He’ll come to the Beavers from Clovis High School in Fresno, California. He also received offers from Colorado State, Fresno State, Northern Arizona and Sacramento State.

Check back throughout the day for more Early Signing Period updates.