Takari Hickle Signs With Oregon State

Takari Hickle signed his letter of intent to play for Oregon State today, and another big name to the Beavers defensive line.

Hickle plays for Tenino High School in Tenino, Washington. He has a large frame, 6’4” and 240 pounds, and while coming from a 1A program may give him a bit of a learning curve, with a college conditioning program he could emerge as one of the Beavers’ best defensive weapons. Hickle also received an offer from the University of Nevada.

