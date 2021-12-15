Luka Vincic Signs With Oregon State

Oregon State’s offensive line got a lot of love this signing day, and Offensive Tackle Luka Vincic is one of the biggest names on the Beavers list, having just signed his letter of intent.

Vincic received offers from Air Force, Arizona State, California, UNLV and Utah. He also picked up a lot of Ivy League attention, having received offers from Dartmouth, Harvard and Princeton. His game already looks very sharp, and he could be able to make an impact right away.

Vincic attended Bothell High School in Bothell, Washington. He stands at 6’5” and 275 pounds, and was rated by 247sports as the 68th best OT in the country. You can check out some highlights below.

Check back throughout the day for more Oregon State early signing period updates.