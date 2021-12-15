Sam Mason Signs With Oregon State

The Beavers added another playmaker to their secondary, with Sam Mason signing his letter of intent today.

Mason currently plays wide receiver and cornerback for Charter Oak High School in Covina, California. He is one of the Beavers most recent additions to their 2022 class having committed just a few days ago.

Mason also received offers Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, San Diego State and UNLV. While there is some flexibility in his skillset, the Beavers seem to plan on using him as a corner. You can check out some of his highlights below.

The Beavers signing class is coming together for 2022. Check back for more updates throughout the day.