Jack Velling Signs With Oregon State

The Beavers have added a big tight end to their 2022 recruiting class, with Jack Velling signing his letter of intent today.

Velling comes highly rated as both a passer and blocker. 247sports rates him at three stars and the 45th best TE in the 2022 recruiting class. In addition to Oregon State, he received offers from Air Force, Arizona State, Fresno State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Utah.

Velling currently attends Seattle Prep High School. He stands at 6’5” and weighs 225 pounds. Velling is one of the most promising tight ends to come to Corvallis in quite awhile. You can check out some of his highlights below.

Oregon State signings should be coming in all day, so check back for more news as signing day goes on.