Travis Throckmorton Signs With Oregon State

The Beavers have done pretty well with adding quarterbacks to their program in recent years, and that looks to continue with today’s signing of Travis Throckmorton.

Throckmorton is a pro style quarterback, and also received offers from Florida Atlantic, Nevada and Southern Miss. 247sports has him rated at three stars, and 52nd best QB in the 2022 class.

With just five games to work with in his senior season at Simi Valley High in Simi Valley, California, Throckmorton threw for 987 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is a pure pocket passer with a lot of power in his arm. That style of signal caller has worked well for Oregon State in the past. Check out some highlights below.

The Beavers signing day is just about wrapped up, barring any surprises. Thanks for sticking around throughout the day.